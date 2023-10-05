1 killed in I-465 crash on northwest side of Indianapolis

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of the interstate, just south of West 86th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died in a crash on Interstate 465 on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of the interstate, just south of West 86th Street. All lanes of I-465 northbound are closed at the scene of the crash and traffic is being diverted onto 86th Street.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine confirmed to 13News there is one fatality in the crash. No other information about the crash or the victim is available at this time.