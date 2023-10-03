Lafayette woman killed, 3-year-old daughter injured in Tippecanoe County crash

Witnesses told Dayton police the driver was traveling west on SR 38 east of Dayton when she passed another westbound vehicle in a no passing zone.

DAYTON, Ind. — A 25-year-old woman was killed in a crash Tuesday morning near Dayton in Tippecanoe County.

Witnesses told Dayton police, the driver of a red 2004 Pontiac Sunfire was traveling west on SR 38 east of Dayton when she passed another westbound vehicle in a no passing zone on a curve on a hill. The driver lost control as she approached an oncoming eastbound vehicle, drove off the south side of the road and struck a tree near Delaware Street.

The driver and her 3-year-old daughter, who are from Lafayette, were taken to Franciscan Hospital for treatment. The woman died from her injuries, while her daughter suffered minor injuries and is expected to recover.

Police said both the woman and her child were properly restrained inside the vehicle.