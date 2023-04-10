Mitchell woman dead after 3-vehicle crash

The crash happened around 1 p.m. near State Road 37 and County Road 900 South, according to state police.

MITCHELL, Ind. — A Mitchell woman is dead after a crash in Orange County Tuesday.

The three-vehicle crash happened around 1 p.m. near State Road 37 and County Road 900 South.

Indiana State Police said Debra Jean, 64, was driving south on State Road 37 when she traveled over the center and struck another car, which caused it to collide with a third vehicle.

Jean was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not said if anyone else was injured.

The roadway remained closed for several hours as the site was investigated and cleared by ISP.