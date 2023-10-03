1 dead in single-vehicle Franklin crash

The crash happened Tuesday around 5:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of South Mauxferry Road, near U.S. 31.

FRANKLIN, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday morning in Franklin.

Deputies responded to a report of the single-vehicle crash around 5:45 a.m. Oct. 3 in the 2300 block of South Mauxferry Road, near U.S. 31.

Medics pronounced the driver of the vehicle dead at the scene.

Mauxferry Road, between County Roads 200 South and 250 South, will be closed for the next couple of hours as investigators collect evidence.

The Johnson County Coroner's Office will identify the victim once family has been notified.