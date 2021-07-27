His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco receives 2021 Indianapolis Prize Jane Alexander Global Wildlife Ambassador Award

Prince Albert II will be honored on Sept. 25, 2021, at the Indianapolis Prize Gala presented by Cummins Inc., to be held in downtown Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — The reigning Monarch of Monaco is the 2021 Jane Alexander Global Wildlife Ambassador Award recipient.

His Serene Highness Prince Albert II established a foundation to address the planet's environmental situation. It raises funds and takes action for ecological sustainability, establishes partnerships and carries out projects that limit the effects of climate change.

In 2019, the Principality of Monaco supported the conservation efforts of the 2021 Indianapolis Prize winner and seahorse champion Dr. Amanda Vincent.

"Prince Albert II is an inspirational leader at the forefront of protecting the health of earth's lands and waters, the variety of its plants and animals, and the development of renewable energies," said Jane Alexander. "It is a great honor to welcome him as the recipient of the Global Wildlife Ambassador Award for 2021."

HSH Prince Albert II helped reinforce protection measures for the Mediterranean bluefin tuna as an endangered species.

"I am extremely honored to be receiving such an important award, a truly significant one in the field of animal conservation. Please allow me to take this award as an additional encouragement to pursue my action and to stick to my convictions. It will help me keep on my commitments and my contributions to the preservation of the oceans, the conservation of coral reefs and marine protected areas, and strive to protect endangered marine species," His Serene Highness said.