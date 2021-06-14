Online nominations now open for 2023 Indianapolis Prize

The biennial award is given to recognize and reward conservationists who have achieved major victories in advancing the sustainability of animal species.

INDIANAPOLIS — Nominations for the 2023 Indianapolis Prize opened Monday. The Indianapolis Prize is the world’s leading award for animal conservation.

Winners receive a $250,000 award and five finalists receive $10,000 each.

To be accepted as a nominee, individuals must have accomplished an individual achievement or series of achievements that have resulted in a demonstrable positive impact on an animal species or group of species that improved long-term survival.

Applications are due by Feb. 25, 2022 and to get an application email nomination@indianapolisprize.org or call 317-630-2014.