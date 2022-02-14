Tamika Catchings leaving Fever front office

Statement from Tamika Catchings:

"For more than 30 years, this game I love has been a very pivotal part of my life. First as a player and then as an executive, I have been committed to the challenge of finding ways to improve, ways to succeed, and ultimately ways to put my teams in winning positions. In short, basketball has been central to all I do for as long as I can remember and has driven me to become the person I am. While change is never easy, now it's time to take a step back from my role as General Manager, take a well-earned rest, and prioritize my family, my philanthropy, our community, and my other passions. The opportunity to be drafted into this world-class Fever organization, to be embraced by these amazing owners, fans, coaches, teammates, and community, and to be given the chance to grow as an executive leader has been a true blessing. I will forever be grateful to Herb Simon and the Simon family, Jim Morris, Rick Fuson, Kelly Krauskopf, and to the entire PS&E organization for believing in me and standing alongside of me over the last two decades. I'm excited for all that’s on the horizon, but whatever comes next I will always be a part of the Fever family."



Statement from Herb Simon, Pacers Sports & Entertainment owner:

"Since the day we drafted her in 2001, Tamika's unique ability to encourage, inspire, and unify Hoosiers, both on and off the court, has made her one of Indiana’s most beloved and respected civic voices. As the leader of our championship franchise for two decades and one of the most recognizable players in women's basketball history, Tamika has been instrumental in making the dream of professional sports a reality for future generations of female athletes. And as a core member of the Fever executive team since 2017, she has helped strengthen the Fever basketball brand while reinforcing the organization's commitment to our most vulnerable communities. Tamika is a fierce competitor, a hall of famer in every sense, and she will always be a part of our family. I look forward to watching her excel and grow in whatever pursuits come next."