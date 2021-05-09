Tamika Catchings named one of WNBA's top 25 players of all-time

The WNBA is asking fans to vote for the top 25 player they believe is the GOAT. The winner will be unveiled during the WNBA Finals.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's been a big year for Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings. The former superstar player was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in May. Then, in August, she became a member of the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, and on Sunday, she received yet another honor: being named one of the WNBA's top 25 greatest players of all time.

The WNBA honored its past and present when it announced the league’s top 25 players.

The “W25” has 10 current players, including Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Candace Parker.

Former stars Lisa Leslie, Catchings, Katie Smith and Sheryl Swoopes are among 15 retired players selected by a panel of media members and women’s basketball pioneers and advocates.

It’s the fourth time that the league, in its 25th season, has produced a list of its top players.

Bird, Catchings, Cynthia Cooper, Yolanda Griffith, Lauren Jackson, Leslie, Smith, Swoopes and Tina Thompson also were recognized on each of the previous anniversary lists.

Catchings is now competing for the title of the "greatest of all time," and this honor will be decided by the public.

Beginning at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, fans will be able to vote for the member of the W25 that they believe is the greatest of all time through the “Vote for the GOAT” program.

There are a few ways to participate in Vote for the GOAT:

WNBA.com/goatvote: Fans can fill out one ballot per day (per day is defined as once every 24 hours) on WNBA.com/goatvote.

Fans can fill out one ballot per day (per day is defined as once every 24 hours) on WNBA.com/goatvote. WNBA App: Fans can access the ballot through both the “Latest” and “More” tabs on the WNBA App.

Fans can access the ballot through both the “Latest” and “More” tabs on the WNBA App. Twitter: Fans can tweet in their votes for their favorite player with the below criteria: An eligible vote consists of: The campaign hashtag (e.g.: #WNBAGoatVote) with the player name from The W25 list with or without a space (e.g.: Jane Doe or JaneDoe) or The W25 player’s Twitter handle (e.g. @WNBAplayerJaneDoe) Example of a Valid Vote: I just voted Jane Doe for the #WNBAGoatVote or I just voted for @JaneDoeWNBAPlayer for the #WNBAGoatVote Retweets will count as a valid vote

Fans can tweet in their votes for their favorite player with the below criteria: