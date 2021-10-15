Tamika Catchings hosting pop-up fitness clinics

Every Saturday in October, basketball star Tamika Catchings is leading the community in a workout as part of her Catch on the Fitness Challenge.

INDIANAPOLIS — With all of Tamika Catchings' athletic achievements, it's safe to say she's a fitness expert.

While can often times be found in a basketball arena, Catchings is getting outside for fitness challenges with the community. On Saturday, Oct. 16, she's hosting a parking lot ride at Cycle Bar Traders Point. For Catchings, cycling is just another another in her arsenal to keep her active.

"I'm always looking for different activities I can do instead of just walking, instead of playing basketball," Catchings said. "I need something that I can do and cycling was the easiest — I was able to get a bike. I get on and I just ride."

Saturday's outdoor ride is 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Click here to register.

It's also a way she can get out an explore different neighborhoods.

Catchings will host a family basketball clinic at Thatcher Park on Saturday, Oct. 23, then have closing ceremonies Saturday, Oct. 30 at Tarkington Park, complete with a trick-or-treat trail.

All the events are free to the public and will be hosted outdoors. masks and hand sanitizer will be available.