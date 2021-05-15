Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings inducted in Hall of Fame

Tamika Catchings was selected to join the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on her first year of eligibility.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings received a huge honor on Saturday.

Indy's own Tamika Catchings is now in the basketball hall of fame. She was part of a nine-member class, which included Kobe Bryant, that was inducted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday.

The group got their delayed and long-awaited enshrinement on Saturday night, more than a year after being announced as the Hall's Class of 2020.

The other eight finalists selected to join the Hall of Fame include:

Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant

San Antonio Spurs player Tim Duncan

Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets player Kevin Garnett

Baylor coach Kim Mulkey

Bentley University coach Barbara Stevens

Creighton, Arkansas, Kentucky and Oklahoma State coach Eddie Sutton

San Diego/Houston Rockets player and coach Rudy Tomjanovich

International Basketball Association executive Patrick Baumann

Catchings was a 10-time all-star, a five-time defensive player of the year, and she's the WNBA's all-time leader in steals. Plus, she won four consecutive Olympic gold medals with Team USA from 2002-2016.

Catchings shared with the crowd how she came to love the sport as a child.

"Basketball chose me, an awkward, lanky introverted tomboy born with a hearing disability a speech impediment and a will to overcome obstacles, dream big and change the world," Catchings said.

Tamika Catchings is now officially an enshrined member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. #20HoopClass pic.twitter.com/WDAxUhAgYx — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) May 15, 2021

She went on to thank her family, coaches and the players she looked up to as a kid.