Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings inducted in Hall of Fame

Tamika Catchings was selected to join the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on her first year of eligibility.
Credit: AP
Tampa Catchings smiles as she speaks while being enshrined into the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame class, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings received a huge honor on Saturday. 

Indy's own Tamika Catchings is now in the basketball hall of fame. She was part of a nine-member class, which included Kobe Bryant, that was inducted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday. 

The group got their delayed and long-awaited enshrinement on Saturday night, more than a year after being announced as the Hall's Class of 2020.

The other eight finalists selected to join the Hall of Fame include:

  • Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant
  • San Antonio Spurs player Tim Duncan
  • Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets player Kevin Garnett
  • Baylor coach Kim Mulkey
  • Bentley University coach Barbara Stevens
  • Creighton, Arkansas, Kentucky and Oklahoma State coach Eddie Sutton
  • San Diego/Houston Rockets player and coach Rudy Tomjanovich
  • International Basketball Association executive Patrick Baumann

Catchings was a 10-time all-star, a five-time defensive player of the year, and she's the WNBA's all-time leader in steals. Plus, she won four consecutive Olympic gold medals with Team USA from 2002-2016. 

Catchings shared with the crowd how she came to love the sport as a child.

"Basketball chose me, an awkward, lanky introverted tomboy born with a hearing disability a speech impediment and a will to overcome obstacles, dream big and change the world," Catchings said.

She went on to thank her family, coaches and the players she looked up to as a kid. 

After spending her entire career with the Indiana Fever, Catchings now serves as the team's general manager. 

