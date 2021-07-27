x
Olympics

IU graduates advance in swimming events at Tokyo Olympics

Zach Apple, Drew Kibler and Blake Pieroni continue their quest for gold in Tokyo.
Credit: AP/Charie Riedel
Drew Kibler of the United States, dives in for the men's 4 x 200-meter freestyle relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

TOKYO, Japan — Indiana University graduates Drew Kibler and Blake Pieroni helped the U.S. men's 4x200 meter freestyle relay team advance to the finals.

Kibler, Pieroni, Andrew Seliskar and Patrick Callan finished third in the second heat Tuesday morning with a time of 7:05:62. Team USA finished fifth overall, which means the team advanced to the eight-team final.

The finals are scheduled to start Tuesday, July 27 at 11:26 p.m. ET and will air live on WTHR Channel 13.

Fellow IU graduate Zach Apple is also on the relay team and could swim in the finals alongside Kibler, of Carmel, and Pieroni, of Chesterton.

Credit: AP
United States men's 4x100m freestyle relay team of Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Bowen Beck and Zach Apple, celebrate with their medals after winning the gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Pieroni and Apple helped Team USA take the gold medal in the 4x100 meter freestyle relay Sunday night. The Hoosiers were joined by Caleb Dressel and Bowen Becker, with a group time of 3:08.97, the third-fastest time in history.

Pieroni also won a gold medal in Rio in 2016 in the 4x100 meter freestyle relay.

Credit: AP/Martin Meissner
Zach Apple of the United States swims in a heat of the men's 100-meter freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

Apple finished third in his heat Tuesday morning in the men's 100 meter freestyle with a time of 48:16. He finished with the 11th fastest time across the nine heats, which means he advances to the semifinals.

The semifinals for the men's 100 meter freestyle are scheduled to start Tuesday, July 27 at 9:30 p.m. ET. 

The men's 100 meter freestyle semifinals will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports mobile app.

