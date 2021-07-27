IU graduates advance in swimming events at Tokyo Olympics

Zach Apple, Drew Kibler and Blake Pieroni continue their quest for gold in Tokyo.

TOKYO, Japan — Indiana University graduates Drew Kibler and Blake Pieroni helped the U.S. men's 4x200 meter freestyle relay team advance to the finals.

Kibler, Pieroni, Andrew Seliskar and Patrick Callan finished third in the second heat Tuesday morning with a time of 7:05:62. Team USA finished fifth overall, which means the team advanced to the eight-team final.

The finals are scheduled to start Tuesday, July 27 at 11:26 p.m. ET and will air live on WTHR Channel 13.

Fellow IU graduate Zach Apple is also on the relay team and could swim in the finals alongside Kibler, of Carmel, and Pieroni, of Chesterton.

Pieroni and Apple helped Team USA take the gold medal in the 4x100 meter freestyle relay Sunday night. The Hoosiers were joined by Caleb Dressel and Bowen Becker, with a group time of 3:08.97, the third-fastest time in history.

Pieroni also won a gold medal in Rio in 2016 in the 4x100 meter freestyle relay.

Apple finished third in his heat Tuesday morning in the men's 100 meter freestyle with a time of 48:16. He finished with the 11th fastest time across the nine heats, which means he advances to the semifinals.

The semifinals for the men's 100 meter freestyle are scheduled to start Tuesday, July 27 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The men's 100 meter freestyle semifinals will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports mobile app.