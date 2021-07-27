IU graduate wins silver medal in synchronized diving at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Japan — Indiana University graduate Jessica Parratto earned a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
Parratto, who was born in Indianapolis and graduated from IU in 2019, and her partner, Delaney Schnell, finished second in the women's synchronized 10 meter platform diving event Tuesday morning.
The pair scored 310.80 points for their routine. China won gold with a score of 363.78, and Mexico earned bronze with 299.70 points.
Parratto and Schnell are the first-ever Americans to medal in the event and were competing for just the third time together, having teamed suddenly at the U.S. trials after Schnell's partner got hurt.
Parratto finished seventh in the synchronized 10-meter and 10th in the individual 10-meter events at the Rio Olympics in 2016.
What other people are reading:
- What Simone Biles posted online before gymnastics team finals
- Fountain Square bar, restaurant owners talk safety after woman says she was drugged
- Man arrested after gun falls from pocket at Carmel school board meeting
- 'It’s helping save lives' | Vehicles will soon have built-in sensors to prevent drunk driving
- Prominent asymptomatic breakthrough cases indicate COVID vaccine works
- Laurie Hernandez discusses emotions of not competing at Tokyo Olympics
- 13 to the Rescue: Eagle Scout helps build shelters for neighborhood cats
- Crews battle large trash fire on Indy's south side