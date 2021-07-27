IU graduate wins silver medal in synchronized diving at Tokyo Olympics

Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell are the first-ever Americans to medal in the event.

TOKYO, Japan — Indiana University graduate Jessica Parratto earned a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Parratto, who was born in Indianapolis and graduated from IU in 2019, and her partner, Delaney Schnell, finished second in the women's synchronized 10 meter platform diving event Tuesday morning.

Tears were indeed produced watching @jessicaparratto and Delaney Schnell make history. 🥲



The first-ever medal for #TeamUSA in women's synchro 10m platform. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/fvqnhOkTtc — Team USA (@TeamUSA) July 27, 2021

The pair scored 310.80 points for their routine. China won gold with a score of 363.78, and Mexico earned bronze with 299.70 points.

Parratto and Schnell are the first-ever Americans to medal in the event and were competing for just the third time together, having teamed suddenly at the U.S. trials after Schnell's partner got hurt.

Parratto finished seventh in the synchronized 10-meter and 10th in the individual 10-meter events at the Rio Olympics in 2016.