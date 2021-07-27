Hoosiers to watch at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, July 28

Hoosiers will be going for gold in men's synchronized diving, 100-meter freestyle and women's 3x3 basketball on Wednesday.

TOKYO, Japan — More than 600 athletes are representing the United States at the Tokyo Olympics and a number of them are from Indiana.

Here are the Hoosier athletes to watch on Wednesday, July 28 (Note: All dates and times listed are in eastern time):

Andrew Capobianco and Michael Hixon — Diving

Indiana University student Andrew Capobianco and 2018 graduate Michael Hixon are representing Team USA in the men's synchronized 3-meter springboard diving event.

Capobianco and Hixon will compete for gold against China, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Japan, Mexico and ROC beginning at 2 a.m. ET.

Hixon won a silver medal in the event at the Rio Olympics five years ago. He finished 10th in the individual 3-meter event.

Capobianco, this year's 3-meter NCAA champion, will be making his first Olympics appearance.

Men's synchronized diving will air live on USA Network.

Joe Schroeder — Rugby

USA is out of medal contention in rugby after losing their quarterfinal match vs. Great Britain 26-21.

Joe Schroeder, a Cathedral High School graduate from Westfield, made the U.S. men's roster for Tokyo earlier this month.

Depending on the team's result vs. Canada Tuesday night, Team USA will either be playing for seventh and eighth place at 3:30 a.m. ET or fifth and sixth place at 4 a.m. ET.

The team has already guaranteed their highest ever finish in an Olympic Games after previously finishing ninth in Rio in 2016.

Rugby matches are available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports mobile app.

Rajeev Ram — Tennis

After Tuesday's loss in men's doubles, Carmel High School graduate Rajeev Ram now shifts his focus to mixed doubles with partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

The No. 3-seeded team plays their first round against Kevin Krawietz and Laura Siegemund of Germany. The match is scheduled fourth on Court 5, which means it will start roughly at 4 a.m. ET.

Ram won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Games in mixed doubles alongside Venus Williams.

Tennis will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports mobile app.

Jackie Young — 3-on-3 Women's Basketball

Princeton, Indiana native and former University of Notre Dame student Jackie Young was a late replacement in the 3-on-3 women's basketball tournament after Katie Lou Samuelson tested positive for COVID-19 while training in Las Vegas.

Young, Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray and her Las Vegas Aces teammate Kelsey Plum finished atop their pool round with a 6-1 record.

Team USA will face France in the semifinals at 4 a.m. ET. The gold medal game is scheduled for 8:55 a.m. ET.

3-on-3 women's basketball semifinal and medal round games will air live on USA Network.

Annie Lazor and Lilly King — Swimming

Annie Lazor, who trains at IU, and two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King, who lives in Evansville and graduated from IU, are swimming in the same heat of the women's 200-meter breaststroke event.

Lazor will be in Lane 4 and King will be in Lane 5 of the third heat, which is scheduled to start at 6:45 a.m. ET.

The women's 200-meter breaststroke will air live on USA Network.

The fastest 16 swimmers from the four heats will advance to the semifinals, which start at 10:54 p.m.

The women's 200-meter breaststroke will air live on WTHR Channel 13.

King won the bronze medal in the women's 100-meter breaststroke Monday night.

Felicia Stancil — Cycling BMX Racing

Indianapolis resident and Marian University graduate Felicia Stancil is competing in her first Olympic Games.

Stancil, who wears No. 6 on her jersey, begins the quarterfinals of Heat 2 in cycling BMX racing at 9:21 p.m. ET.

Riders ranked 1-4 from each of the four heats after three runs will qualify for the semifinals, which take place Thursday, July 29 at 9:15 p.m. ET.

Cycling BMX racing quarterfinals will air live on CNBC.

Zach Apple — Swimming

Fresh off his first gold medal, IU graduate Zach Apple is competing in the men's 100-meter freestyle.

Apple swam in the semifinals Tuesday night.

The eight fastest swimmers in the two heats advanced to the finals, which takes place at 10:37 p.m. ET.

The men's 100-meter freestyle finals will air live on WTHR Channel 13.