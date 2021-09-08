Colts to host sell-out game for Sunday's season opener

Owner Jim Irsay said some chairs have been added for Sunday's game against Seattle, but all regular tickets have been sold out.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are prepping for a big season opener Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, this time in front of a practically sold-out crowd.

It’s the first time Lucas Oil Stadium will be at full capacity since December 2019. We’re talking about almost 70,000 fans back inside the stadium sitting side-by-side.

Jim Irsay announced the news on Twitter Wednesday, saying, “Our opener this Sunday is a sellout, but we have added cushioned folding chairs in some great locations. Still available.”

It’s a big change compared to last year when some sections were completely empty and people sat spaced out.

Not only are fans excited to be reunited, but the players are, too.

“I know all the guys are excited to have the fans back this year. I know the crowd is going to be pumped up especially after the past year not being able to come and really be in the stands like they wanted to. I know everybody is excited,” said DeForest Buckner.

But with the state’s COVID cases being much higher than they were this time last year, officials are reminding everyone to stay vigilant.

Currently, masks aren’t required in Lucas Oil Stadium, but they are highly recommended.

Fans will also see hand sanitizer stations around the stadium. Everything will be cashless and only mobile tickets will be accepted. Plus, the stadium added hospital-grade air filters and an enhanced cleaning schedule for high-touch areas.

This season, fans can once again tailgate on the stadium’s property for game days and enjoy activities in Touchdown Town.

If you aren’t feeling well or have COVID symptoms, the Colts ask you stay home and watch the game from your living room.