No rest for the Colts on Labor Day as team prepares for season opener

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts didn't get any rest day on Labor Day. The team was back out on the practice field at the Colts complex to prepare for the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 12, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It's been eight long months but finally week one is here. Monday was a light and short day of work for the Colts.

Quarterback Carson Wentz was back out on the practice field. Wentz missed all three preseason games after surgery on his injured foot.

Colts running back Nyheim Hines said Wentz was moving well despite so much time being missed between his foot surgery and spending nearly all of last week on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

“He’s looked good. I mean, throwing the ball well. It doesn’t look like he’s missed anything," Hines said. "He’s in control of all the checks and looks like he knows what he’s doing out there so I’m super excited to watch him.”

With so much time lost, this week is critical for the quarterback to make his comeback. After Monday's practice, head coach Frank Reich was hopeful Wentz would do just that.

“Yup positive weekend, positive today. We’ll just keep taking it a day at a time," Reich said.

Couldn’t ask for a better day to begin week 1 of the NFL season! #Colts back to work after long weekend. Countdown to Seattle⏳



•Carson Wentz practicing

•Aside from obvious suspects (T.Y. Hilton, Eric Fisher, etc.) they’re entering week 1 healthy

•Solid throwback music today pic.twitter.com/sNHpauELMb — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) September 6, 2021