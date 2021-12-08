Colts returning to full capacity for 2021 season

The Colts organization said masks or face coverings in the stadium are recommended but not required.

INDIANAPOLIS — Lucas Oil Stadium will be operating at full capacity for the 2021 Indianapolis Colts season.

This will be the first time since December 2019 that a game at Lucas Oil Stadium has welcomed the maximum number of fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were one of the few teams in the league to host fans last year, but it wasn’t the same without the entire Colts family with us,” said Pete Ward, chief operating officer for the Colts. “That’s why we’re so excited to welcome back Colts fans this fall as we go on this journey toward a Super Bowl championship.”

The Colts organization said masks or face coverings in the stadium are recommended but not required.

“We’re still very mindful of the health and safety situation across our community and country, so we will continue to consult with city officials and continue to take steps to protect the health of our fans, players and staff,” Ward said. “But we also look forward to returning to a more normal gameday with many enhancements, amenities and activities that will keep our fan experience as one of the best in all of sports.”

Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the stadium, and staff will regularly disinfect all surfaces, including door handles, push plates, restroom fixtures and partitions, tables and furniture, trash cans, and other areas on a 24/7 basis.

Click here for more game day info.