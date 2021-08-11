IMPD officer wounded in northeast Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night on the northeast side of Indianapolis.
The shooting happened at the Bayview Club Apartments, which are near East 75th Street and North Shadeland Avenue, around 9 p.m.
The officer was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. IMPD said the officer is in stable condition.
Metro police are actively working the incident and have asked drivers to avoid the area of 75th and Shadeland until further notice.
Around 10:20 p.m., IMPD said they no longer believed there was an ongoing threat to the community in the area.
A spokesperson for Community Health Network told 13News Community North Hospital and the Community Heart Hospital were placed on lockdown after the incident. The lockdown has since been lifted.
This story is still developing and will be updated as more details are confirmed.