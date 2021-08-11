IMPD officer wounded in northeast Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened at an apartment complex near East 75th Street and North Shadeland Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

The shooting happened at the Bayview Club Apartments, which are near East 75th Street and North Shadeland Avenue, around 9 p.m.

IMPD confirms one officer shot in 7500 Block of Bayview Club Drive. Media staging at 75th & Shadeland. IMPD lists officer in stable condition pic.twitter.com/yTEqlSZCam — Emily Longnecker (@EmilyWTHR) August 12, 2021

The officer was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. IMPD said the officer is in stable condition.

This is preliminary information and subject to change. An IMPD officer was shot near 7500 Bayview Club Dr and is listed in stable condition. This incident is ongoing. Additional information will be shared here. Media staging is at Donato's parking lot at 7500 N Shadeland Av. pic.twitter.com/bADCQJHOXJ — IMPD (@IMPDnews) August 12, 2021

Metro police are actively working the incident and have asked drivers to avoid the area of 75th and Shadeland until further notice.

Around 10:20 p.m., IMPD said they no longer believed there was an ongoing threat to the community in the area.

A spokesperson for Community Health Network told 13News Community North Hospital and the Community Heart Hospital were placed on lockdown after the incident. The lockdown has since been lifted.