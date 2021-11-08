Fact-checking Dr. Stock’s COVID-19 claims at the Mt. Vernon school board meeting

A school board meeting in Hancock County, Indiana has gone viral after a doctor made a lot of COVID-19 claims that don't match recommendations from the CDC and ISDH.

VERIFY broke down some of Stock’s claims used as evidence against mandatory vaccinations and mask mandates.

Clips from the board meeting have gone viral, posted across mainstream and non-mainstream channels. On YouTube, the video from the entire school board meeting had more than 580,000 views, as of Aug. 11, and a 7-minute clip of Stock speaking at the meeting had more than 720,000 YouTube views. The posts have garnered more than 92 million Facebook engagements , according to the non-profit research organization Media Matters for America.

At an August 6 school board meeting in Hancock County, Dr. Dan Stock spoke out against mandatory COVID-19 vaccination and mask policies. While addressing board members during the public comment portion of the Mt. Vernon Community School Corporation board meeting, the doctor made several claims about the COVID-19 virus and vaccines that are contrary to information and recommendations cited by the CDC and Indiana State Department of Health.

Other studies cited by the CDC came to the same conclusion: properly-worn masks are effective in slowing and significantly reducing the spread of coronavirus.

Stock provided the Mt. Vernon school board with studies that, he said, support his contention that masks do not provide protection against the transmission of tiny COVID-19 particles. VERIFY reviewed those studies. While some do raise questions about the effectiveness of masks, others are inconclusive. One of the studies cited by Stock has been retracted by the medical journal that published it because the publisher determined the study “misquotes and selectively cites published papers.” After a broader review of scientific studies, the journal reported high quality masks worn properly do effectively reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

“Now, just like with cigarette smoke, you could be wearing a mask and still smell the cigarette smoke because those aerosols, which can suspend in the air, can get through the simple surgical mask. But the N-95 respirators do offer superior protection against both aerosols as well as those droplets,” she continued.

“Think of it like a suspended virus particle in the air, almost like smoke, and it just kind of floats around. So the simple cloth masks are actually quite effective at preventing droplet transmission, because they catch those droplets, number one, so they prevent you from emitting them out to somebody else. And then number two, they serve as a barrier of protection from somebody else receiving those droplets,” Kohli said.

“There’s two ways in which the virus spreads through the air. One is through large droplets, these are large droplets when we talk or laugh or sing, that small little bits of saliva come out, those usually tend to fall kind of closer to the ground. The other is the smaller aerosols,” Kohli said.

This is partly true, but needs context to prevent correct information from yielding a false conclusion. COVID-19 can be transmitted through larger droplets, or they can “dehydrate and linger as ‘droplet nuclei’ in the air where they behave like an aerosol,” according to the New England Journal of Medicine . The aerosols could still pass through a mask, but masks slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Is the coronavirus “spread by aerosol particles which are small enough to go through every mask?”

“We have a natural study of billions of people in the world who've gotten this vaccine who don't have deranged immune systems. I can tell you they don't have deranged immune systems because they're not in the hospital with COVID,” he said.

Dr. Gabriel Bosslet, an ICU physician at Indiana University Health, calls Stock’s comments about immune derangement caused by the COVID-19 vaccine “nonsense” backed by no data.

“No similar signal has been identified with the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines. FDA continues to work with its partner in vaccine safety surveillance, the CDC, to monitor reports of GBS following vaccination with the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine. Importantly, the FDA has evaluated the available information for the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine and continues to find the known and potential benefits clearly outweigh the known and potential risks,” the FDA said.

“Each year in the United States, an estimated 3,000 to 6,000 people develop GBS. Most people fully recover from the disorder. GBS has also been observed at an increased rate associated with certain vaccines, including certain seasonal influenza vaccines and a vaccine to prevent shingles,” the release said.

According to a July 13 release from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, after 12.5 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, there were 100 cases of Guillain–Barré Syndrome (GBS) reported.

“But the likelihood of that happening, particularly with this vaccine, which has now been given to 2.3 billion people, and we've only seen a very, very, very tiny signal occurring in select populations is very, very low,” Kohli said.

Kohli said in a very small percentage of people, the immune system can “overreact or misbehave slightly” after receiving a vaccination. For example, she said, a very small percentage of people who received a vaccination suffered from auto-immune conditions or myocarditis.

Immune derangement is the “small risk” of your immune system “misbehaving” after getting a vaccine, Kohli told VERIFY. There is a very small chance of this happening, and can happen with any vaccine.

According to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System ( VAERS ), there has not been a single case of ADE.

“That is not what we're seeing. The hospitals are not filled with vaccinated people. The hospitals are filled almost exclusively with people who have not had the vaccine. And so this notion of antibody-dependent enhancement sounds super smart because it does exist. But to say that it happens with this vaccine is either a gross misunderstanding of the term in general, or just frank disinformation to scare people.”

“It doesn't happen with this vaccine. How do we know? It's quite simple. It doesn't happen with this vaccine because if it happened with this vaccine, people who were previously vaccinated when they got COVID-19 would get far sicker than if they'd never been vaccinated, the hospital through that wall would be filled with vaccinated people with severe disease,” Bosslet told 13News.

Dr. Gabriel Bosslet said if Stock made these claims, he doesn’t understand ADE or is purposely trying to mislead people.

“This is not happening. On the contrary, people who are vaccinated typically have very mild disease or none at all,” Fadul said.

Fadul addressed claims ADE is associated with the COVID-19 vaccine in a July article published on the university’s website. Fadul said if the COVID-19 vaccine caused ADE, people who are vaccinated would have more severe disease.

Antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) is “extremely rare” and occurs when “certain antibodies make it easier for viruses to get into cells,” according to University of Nebraska Physician Nada A. Fadul.

There is no evidence to support claims a vaccinated person catches a more severe case of the coronavirus.

Can COVID-19 cause antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) or vaccine-enhanced disease (VED), which would cause a vaccinated person to have a more severe disease if caught?

Do vaccines stop infection? :

Is it true vaccines do not stop infection?

Stock made this claim about 18 minutes into the school board meeting, when he said “no vaccine … ever stops infection."

Stock’s claim that no vaccine ever “stops infection” needs context. There isn’t a single vaccine that is 100% efficacious, meaning they stop infection some of the time, but not all of the time.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “all COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are effective at preventing COVID-19 as seen in clinical trial settings,” and research shows growing evidence “mRNA COVID-19 vaccines offer similar protection in real world conditions.”

But the vaccines aren’t 100% effective. In a release from Pfizer-BioNTech, the vaccine was 95.4% effective against COVID-19. Moderna announced the vaccine was “greater than 90% efficacy against cases of COVID-19 and more than 95% against severe cases.” The CDC reported the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 66.3% effective in clinical trials.

“What's interesting about vaccine efficacy is that it doesn't function in a bubble. So vaccine efficacy is highly dependent upon how much infection you have in your community,” Kohli said. “So when you have high rates of infection in the community, the vaccines don't work as well. And then when the infection rates are lower, the vaccine efficacy in terms of preventing infection goes up. It's also obviously dependent on our behaviors.”

Bosslet said “stopping infection” is not the main goal of the vaccine. “We are not trying to eliminate the virus,” he said. “I don't think anyone thinks that's going to be the case. This virus is with us for a long time. What we're trying to do is prevent hospitalizations and deaths. And these vaccines are as close to perfect at doing that as is humanly possible.”

Of the nearly 3 million people fully vaccinated in Indiana, only 185 have been hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s .006%. Deaths are even lower.

“We have not lost anybody at our hospital that’s been vaccinated,” said Dr. Rob Klinestiver, a pulmonologist who serves as medical director of pulmonary and respiratory services at Hancock Regional Health. The hospital is in the same county where Dr. Stock is trying to convince a school board that vaccines don’t work.

The pulmonologist says Stock’s claim that vaccines do not stop infection is dangerous. He says all the people now dying from COVID at his hospital – some as young as 35 years old -- share the same story.