Coats for Kids collection at Colts-Seahawks game to help families in need

INDIANAPOLIS — WTHR's Coats for Kids is just over a month away, and Colts fans will be able to help make a big difference ahead of the game Sunday against the Seahawks.

Volunteers will be stationed on all sides of the stadium from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. to collect new and gently used coats from Colts fans.

Coats for Kids is looking for donations of coats in all sizes from infant through teen. WTHR and the Salvation Army are hoping to reach a goal of 4,000 coats collected.

People who can't make the Colts game can donate at any Classic Cleaners location through Oct. 8, 2021. Click here to find your nearest Classic Cleaners location.

People can also donate online to Coats for Kids this year in the following ways:

Visiting SalvationArmyIndiana.org/coats-for-kids and clicking the red "Donate to Coats for Kids" button

Texting the word HOOSIER to 24365 to receive the link for the Online Coat Shop

to receive the link for the Online Coat Shop Scanning the QR code on register display cards at each Classic Cleaners location

This program is for children up to 17 years old, or 18 if still in school. The child must be present in order to receive a coat. They will also receive a winter hat and gloves. The hats and gloves are courtesy of the Murphy Family, longtime supporters of Coats for Kids and volunteers for the Salvation Army.

Online registration for families begins Sept. 27 and people will need to be registered for their child to receive a coat. A link will be available at that time on SalvationArmyIndiana.org. Due to the pandemic, the Salvation Army will be using a timed entrance system. On Oct. 16, families will be able to enter the Blue Ribbon Pavilion no earlier than 30 minutes before their ticketed time in order to limit the number of people in the building at once.