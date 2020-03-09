Colts sign center Ryan Kelly to contract extension

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts signed center Ryan Kelly to a contract extension Thursday.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the contract is for four years and $50 million, with $34 million guaranteed. The deal would make Kelly the highest paid center in the NFL.
Kelly was picked by the Colts with the 18th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has started all 51 regular season games he has played with Indianapolis and also started two playoff games.
He was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time last season.