Colts prep for season with limited fans at Lucas Oil Stadium

The Colts had training camp at Lucas Oil Stadium Monday in preparation for their first game on Sept. 20.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts took training camp to Lucas Oil Stadium Monday for a dress rehearsal. With the roof and window at the stadium open, the Colts put on their uniforms for a practice on their home field to simulate at 1 p.m. Sunday kickoff.

New quarterback Philip Rivers wore a number 17 Colts uniform for the first time at Lucas Oil Stadium. The team played a simulated game with an intrasquad scrimmage. The action was full speed without hits on the quarterback. Ball carriers were hit or tagged without tackling to the ground.

The workout at the downtown stadium allows the team to get acclimated to their home field before the regular season, since there are no preseason games this year.

No fans were allowed in the stadium, and only 25 percent capacity will be permitted when the team plays its home opener Sept. 20 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Season ticket holders have the option to credit their payments to the 2021 season for the same seat location. But they can also request a refund this season without impacting their tenure, seat location and ability to renew season tickets for next season. The limited tickets for this season are being offered first to current season ticket holders in four game packages.