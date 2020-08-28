Colts use time off from practice to address social justice

The Colts gathered on the field after Friday morning to make a public statement to explain their stand for social justice.

INDIANAPOLIS — A day after canceling practice, the Indianapolis Colts gathered on the field after Friday morning to make a public statement to explain their stand for social justice. The entire team as well as coaches and staff stood with team leaders who spoke briefly.

As players boycotted games in several professional sports the past couple of days, a team leadership committee of nine Colts players met with Head Coach Frank Reich to share their concerns about continuing systemic racism in the aftermath of the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Reich said he just listened as the players made it clear they would not be practicing Thursday. The players said they spent the time off from practice making plans for ways to address racism and make change for social justice during the 2020 season.

"We're hurt because we feel the pain of not only our Black teammates but our Black community,” said Colts Quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who spoke first during the public statement. “We understand that we have to use our platform, not only individually, but collectively as an organization. We want it to be known that yesterday wasn't a day off. It wasn't a day for us to just go home and say we didn't practice."

Colts Linebacker Zaire Franklin outlined areas where the Colts will focus their social justice efforts: