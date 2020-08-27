Colts cancel practice Thursday to focus on 'making a lasting social impact'

The Colts said instead they'll focus on inspiring change in communities.

INDIANAPOLIS — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is Colts head coach Frank Reich speaking on racial injustice in June 2020.

The Indianapolis Colts have joined other pro sports teams in canceling activities to instead put the focus on social issues.

The team announced Thursday morning they would not be practicing. "Instead, the team will use the day to discuss and work toward making a lasting social impact and inspiring change in our communities," a tweet read.

The announcement comes the day after the NBA postponed playoff games due to teams boycotting in response to the police shooting Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

In June, Colts General Manager Chris Ballard spoke about nationwide protests in the wake of the George Floyd killing, saying, "This is about humanity. This is about human lives we're talking about here. You've got to have some empathy for the human life."

He went on to say, "People are trying to peacefully protest, but they're screaming and yelling for help. I didn't agree with the violence, but I understood it. ... They're screaming for help. It's our job to help."