The Colts' 2023 schedule is out. Here's what you need to know.

The 17-game schedule is highlighted by a Week 10 trip to Frankfurt, Germany.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Are you ready for some football?

The full NFL schedule for the upcoming season was released Thursday night and Indianapolis Colts fans can start planning their fall.

The team announced the schedule on social media at 8 p.m.:

🗣️ THE 2023 SCHEDULE HAS ARRIVED pic.twitter.com/BMSQZzl1eb — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 12, 2023

While two of the games on the Colts schedule still have dates and times to be determined, as it stands now, Indianapolis will not play any primetime games in 2023.

For the second straight season, the Colts open with a pair of AFC South opponents.

This year, they'll start the season at home at Lucas Oil Stadium with a 1 p.m. game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, followed by a road game at Houston on Sept. 17. The Colts travel to Baltimore in Week 3 to face the Ravens, followed by back-to-back home games against the Rams and AFC South-rival Titans.

After finishing their season series with the Jaguars on Oct. 15 in Jacksonville, the Colts host Cleveland and New Orleans in Weeks 7 and 8.

Each game in the first eight weeks of the season is slated for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

The Colts travel to Carolina in Week 9 to face former head coach Frank Reich for a 4:05 p.m. game.

Indianapolis crosses the Atlantic the following week for the previously announced game against New England in Frankfurt, Germany. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET. The game is one of five international games on the 2023 NFL schedule, including three in London and a second game in Germany.

The Colts get a bye week to recover from their Europe trip before closing the season with seven straight games, starting Nov. 26 at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Weeks 13 and 14 will be road trips to Tennessee and Cincinnati before a home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on either Dec. 16 or 17.

The Colts travel to Atlanta on Christmas Eve before returning home to wrap up the season with games against Las Vegas on New Year's Eve and Houston on a date to be determined the following weekend.

The NFL schedule kicks off Sept. 7 in Kansas City. Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.

The Colts are looking to return to the playoffs for the first time in three seasons. They will be led by first-year head coach Shane Steichen and, potentially, quarterback Anthony Richardson, who was drafted with the fourth overall pick in last month's NFL draft.