Colts fans could win $1 million by predicting team's entire 2023 regular season schedule

INDIANAPOLIS — One Colts fan could win $1 million by correctly predicting the team's 18-game schedule for the 2023 regular season.

Colts owner Jim Irsay on Tuesday announced the "Million Dollar Schedule Challenge," which began at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 18 and runs through April 30 at 11:59 p.m.

Fans can enter at Colts.com/win, games.Colts.com, or via the Colts Arcade on the Colts Mobile App. Fans will be able to click and place opponents in order to build a schedule prediction.

"If a contestant is able to correctly predict each week’s opponent, as well as the bye week, Irsay will award the winner $1 million," the team said in a statement.

If multiple contestants predict the schedule, finalists will be contacted and a random drawing will be held to determine the winner.

If no contestant correctly predicts the entire schedule, the contestant with the most accurate prediction will win four 2023 season tickets.

"We want all of Colts Nation alongside us on this 2023 journey, so I’m inviting all Colts fans to start the season off in the best way by entering for a chance to win a million dollars!" Irsay said in the announcement of the contest.