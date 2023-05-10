Colts to play Patriots in Germany

The team tweeted the announcement Wednesday morning and said "PROST!" which is German for "cheers."

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Europe for a game during Week 10 of the upcoming NFL season.

The Colts will face the New England Patriots at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany, on Sunday, Nov. 12. The Colts will be considered the visiting team.

The game will air on NFL Network. Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET.

This will be the second time in franchise history the Colts will play a game in Europe. In 2016, the Colts lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-27 in London.

The team tweeted the announcement Wednesday morning and said "PROST!" which is German for "cheers."

The full schedule for the upcoming season will be unveiled Thursday, May 11.

The Colts will host nine games at Lucas Oil Stadium in the upcoming season, facing AFC South rivals Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, along with the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders from the AFC and NFC opponents New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams.

The Colts will go on the road to face the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers, as well as the three AFC South opponents.