Colts players react to Week 10 game in Germany against Patriots

The franchise announced on Wednesday the Colts would be playing its Week 10 game against the New England Patriots at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany. It will be the Colts' first international game in seven years and only its second in franchise history. The game will be played on Nov. 12.

"I was really excited when I heard that," second-year defensive back Rodney Thomas II said. "I've never been out of the country. So it's pretty cool to be able to go over there and play in front of a new crowd, a new atmosphere, and new things like that. I'm just excited overall for that trip and that atmosphere."

From zero experience to plenty. Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley coached NFL games out of the country during his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He said the feeling is second to none.

"When you go through it all and you get there on Sunday ... it's an unbelievable environment. You're sitting there and it just has a different feel to it all. It's very energizing, I would say. The emotion, the enthusiasm, the play — it's just a really cool experience for the players and coaches. It's unbelievable," Bradley explained. "The players should be excited, I think, about it. It's a great opportunity. It's amazing what the game of football presents to you as opportunities and to go over there and play in front of their fans will be great."

For Colts offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann, this is somewhat of a homecoming. He grew up just seven hours away from Frankfurt in Austria. He's excited that his family can finally come watch him play. His father was able to come to one of his games last year, but other that that, most of his family hasn't seen him play a live football game in seven years.

"I was pumped when I heard," Raimann said, grinning from ear to ear. "I'm really excited for them to all come. Last year, it was just my dad. This year it will probably be everyone. I know they're excited, I'm really excited, and just looking forward to it."

Raimann humorously remarked that while Frankfurt is an old city, it has a historic charm that he is excited to share with his teammates.

"It's a beautiful city," he said. "I'll probably need to freshen up with the restaurants that are out there so I can give the right recommendations, but it's beautiful and I'm looking forward to going out there."