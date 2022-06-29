Colts announce training camp schedule

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts announced this year's training camp schedule Wednesday.
Camp will kick off July 27 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. The first practice will be open to fans and will begin at noon. The final practice will be Thursday, Aug. 25.
(NOTE: The video in the player above is from an earlier story on Colts GM Chris Ballard and his wife.)
Colts camp is free for fans to attend, but guests must first reserve tickets at Colts.com/Camp.
The Colts will host two joint practices with the Detroit Lions on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Thursday, Aug. 18 ahead of the first home preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 20. Those practices will be open to the public.
There will also be various theme days for fans to participate in:
- Camp Kickoff, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security – Wed., July 27
- Kids' Day, presented by Riley Children's Health – Thurs., July 28
- "Back Together Saturday" – Sat., July 30
- Salute to Service Day – Wed., Aug. 3"
- Give Back Sunday," presented by Meijer – Sun., Aug. 7
- Fan Appreciation Day, presented by CenterPoint Energy – Wed., Aug. 17
- "Thirsty Thursday," presented by Bud Light – Thurs., Aug. 18
Click here for the full schedule.
Fans who visit practice are encouraged to drop off new or gently used books as part of a book drive presented by Cargo Services, Inc. Collection stations will be located around Grand Park, and all donations will benefit local kids in foster care. The goal is to fill backpacks with 25 age-appropriate books for each child.