Colts GM and wife throw graduation party for foster children

INDIANAPOLIS — There have been celebrations going on all over central Indiana this month as high school seniors move their tassels from right to left.

But one particular graduation party in downtown Indy this week is truly Inspiring Indiana. There were cakes, balloons, and a room full of smiling faces at the party for 33 seniors.

Hosted by the Colts, Cargo Services Inc. and Meijer, these grads all came together from different schools in Indiana to celebrate their big accomplishment.

But graduating isn't the only thing they have in common, all 33 are foster kids.

"It's a blessing," Subhadra Kapase said. "A year ago I would've never seen myself in this position."

Kapase just graduated from Lawrence Central High School, where you could often find her on the football or basketball sideline serving as a team manager. She's now ready to take on the real world, but getting to this point hasn't been easy. She entered the foster care system as a young kid.

"I had to grow up really fast. At a really young age, 5 years old, all the trauma. Life was hitting me hard. Now it's like a breath of fresh air because I've figured out what I wanted to do. And I know my life is in my hands now."

Not only has Kapase finally found a steady home with her foster parents, Karen and Justin, she's also preparing to head to college this fall with big dreams of becoming a doctor.

"My main thing is combining neuroscience and football. My main goal in life is...I want my own hospital for all athletes I work with. Athletes around the world."

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard and his wife Kristin joined the celebration on Tuesday because it's something close to their heart. Two of their five kids are adopted through the foster care system. Ballard had a personal message for the grads.

"You have a skillset that most graduates don't have. There's a skillset inside of you of work ethic, work habits, the ability to persevere, the ability to survive," Ballard said. "The ability to do whatever you wanted to do because you've done it now with this graduation. When no one thought you could do it, you did it."