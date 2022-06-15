Colts safety Khari Willis retires at age 26

"I'd first like to thank the Indianapolis Colts organization for granting me the opportunity to compete in the national Football League the past three years. I've built lifelong relationships with numerous teammates, coaches and support staff that have impacted me greatly. the lessons that I've learned in this phase of my life will be valuable for me in my next chapter. With much prayer and deliberation, I have elected to officially retire from the NFL as I endeavor to devote the remainder of my life to the further advancement of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. I thank all of my family, friends and those who have supported me on this journey thus far and I look forward to your continued support through the next phase of my life. I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose. Thank you for all your support over the years."