Lucas Oil Stadium videoboards get technology upgrade

The "technology refresh" is the first for the boards since the stadium was built in 2008.

INDIANAPOLIS — The video boards are getting an upgrade at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The boards are undergoing what is being called a "technology refresh," the first they've had since they were installed when the stadium was built in 2008.

"We do this for the fans. We want fans to have an amazing experience when they come to Lucas Oil Stadium," said stadium director Eric Newburger. "The video board and the show that is put on outside the football field or another event is a big part of why we do this and this experience will make it excellent for these fans."

Crews are aiming to get the work done in time for the Big Ten football media days, which start July 26, well before the Indianapolis Colts kick off their season with a preseason meeting against the Detroit Lions on Aug. 20.