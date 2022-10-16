x
Indianapolis Colts

Colts vs. Jaguars game blog: Teams prepare for high-stakes AFC South rematch

The Colts have lost four of its last six games to the Jaguars (2-3), including a 24-0 defeat in Week 2.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will be without their top two running backs Sunday when the Jacksonville Jaguars visit Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts (2-2-1) announced Saturday that leading rusher Jonathan Taylor and primary backup Nyheim Hines have both been ruled out with injuries. Three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard is also out after having surgery on his broken nose.

The Colts have lost four of its last six games to the Jaguars (2-3), including a 24-0 defeat in Week 2.

Follow along with our live game blog below.

Game blog

9:30 a.m. - We will be in the low 60s at kickoff, with temperatures warming to the mid-60s throughout the game, according to Lindsey Monroe.

9 a.m. - Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay said the roof and window will be open Sunday for the game. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

