Colts vs. Jaguars game blog: Teams prepare for high-stakes AFC South rematch

The Colts have lost four of its last six games to the Jaguars (2-3), including a 24-0 defeat in Week 2.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will be without their top two running backs Sunday when the Jacksonville Jaguars visit Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts (2-2-1) announced Saturday that leading rusher Jonathan Taylor and primary backup Nyheim Hines have both been ruled out with injuries. Three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard is also out after having surgery on his broken nose.

9:30 a.m. - We will be in the low 60s at kickoff, with temperatures warming to the mid-60s throughout the game, according to Lindsey Monroe.