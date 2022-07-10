Colts will face Jags without Taylor, Hines

The team ruled out both injured running backs for Sunday's game and activated Phillip Lindsay and D’Vonte Price from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will be without their top two running backs Sunday when the Jacksonville Jaguars visit Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts announced Saturday that leading rusher Jonathan Taylor and primary backup Nyheim Hines have both been ruled out with injuries.

Taylor will miss his second straight game with an injured ankle. He had only missed one game in his first two seasons because he was considered a close contact during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hines entered the concussion protocol since wobbling off the field early in last Thursday’s victory at Denver.

Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay carried the workload against the Broncos and likely will again after the Colts (2-2-1) promoted Lindsay from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

“What we’re looking for is consistency in performance. We think Deon can provide that if needed,” coach Frank Reich said Friday before decisions were made on Taylor and Hines. “We feel like Deon took a major step (against Denver). I don’t think he surprised us. I think we felt he’s had that in him.”

The Colts also activated running back D’Vonte Price from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Reich announced Friday that three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard would sit out after having surgery on his broken nose. Leonard made his season debut two weeks ago against Tennessee but ran into teammate Zaire Franklin's face mask, which also caused a concussion.

Indy has lost four of its last six to the Jaguars (2-3), including a 24-0 defeat in Week 2.