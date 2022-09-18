Colts vs Jaguars game blog: Colts trail Jaguars 17-0 in 1st half

Both teams are looking for their first win of the season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Indianapolis Colts have dropped every road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars since 2014, a skid that includes a complete meltdown last year that knocked the Colts out of the playoffs.

Both teams are looking for their first win of the season after the Colts rallied in the fourth quarter with a 17-point comeback to tie the Houston Texans in overtime.

Game blog:

Just got this text….



“I think the colts would lose to a good college football team rn “. — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) September 18, 2022

2:08 p.m. Jacksonville 52-year FG is good. Jags lead 17-0.

2:06 p.m. Jacksonville short of a 1st down. 4th down.

2:04 p.m. Two-minute warning. Jags lead the Colts 14-0 and driving.

I’m trying to think of something POSITIVE that I’ve seen in the last 50 minutes of watching this game…..:). Still thinking… — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) September 18, 2022

1:55 p.m. Nothing going. Colts forced to punt. Jags ball.

1:52 p.m. Colts with the ball and they need to get something going.

Just pathetic. — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) September 18, 2022

1:47 p.m. Jacksonville with a 37-yard run for the touchdown. Jags lead 14-0.

1:46 p.m. Holding on Jacksonville. Jags still moving the ball well.

1:41 p.m. Colts must punt after Matt Ryan is sacked.

Good grief…

All week I listened to the @colts players talk about a “fast start.”

Nope. The QB w a bad int and now the defensive Secondary looks a step slow @WTHRcom — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) September 18, 2022

1:35 p.m. Jacksonville goes 3 and out and will punt. Hines receives the punt.

1:32 p.m. End of the 1st Quarter and the Colts are down 7-0.

1:31 p.m. Colts offense goes 3 and out and must punt.

1:30 p.m. It's now raining in Jacksonville.

1:24 p.m. Touchdown Jacksonville. Trevor Lawrence went 8 for 8 on the drive. Colts down 7-0. Points came from Matt Ryan interception.

1:19 p.m. Timeout Jags with 5:04 to play in the 1st. No score.

1:17 p.m. Both Colts and Jags called for offsetting penalties.

1:15 p.m. Jacksonville goes for it on 4th down and picks up the 1st down.

1:12 p.m. Jags decline penalty on the Colts. 1st down.

1:08 p.m. Matt Ryan's pass picked off by the Jags. Jags ball.

1:00 p.m. Colts win the toss and will receive.

11:45 a.m. As previously announced, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and linebacker Shaquille Leonard are out of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.