Colts-Jaguars Game Blog: Buckner active for season finale

Follow the action as the Colts try to make it back to the AFC playoffs today against the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Colts will make the AFC Playoffs as a Wild Card team if they can win in Jacksonville in their final regular season game. Follow the action in our 13Sports Game Blog.

Here are the playoff scenarios for the Colts heading into Sunday's game.

1:36 p.m. - Facing a third-and-7, Carson Wentz found T.Y. Hilton for a sliding 33-yard catch into Jacksonville territory on the last play of the first quarter.

They'll start the second quarter with a first down at the Jaguars' 44-yard line.

1:31 p.m. - Trevor Lawrence continued his perfect start with three more completions, but a holding penalty pushed the Jaguars back and forced a punt. Joseph Charlton's kick went into the end zone for a touchback.

1:26 p.m. - Kenny Moore II, who was injured on the opening drive of the game, is back in the Colts secondary for the Jaguars' second drive.

1:20 p.m. - Isaiah Rodgers took the ensuing kickoff out of the Colts' end zone and carried it 40 yards to the Indianapolis 39-yard line. Jonathan Taylor's first carry of the day went for eight yards, but came up short on a fourth-and-2 carry near midfield to turn the ball over on downs.

1:15 p.m. - Trevor Lawrence threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Laquon Treadwell to get Jacksonville on the board first with a 7-0 lead. Their opening drive went 75 yards in 12 plays and took more than eight minutes off the first quarter clock.

Lawrence was 8-for-8 passing for 83 yards on the drive.

Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II was injured on the play, but jogged off the field. His return to today's game was reported as questionable.

1:06 p.m. - Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin was helped off the field with an injury with about 13 minutes left in the first quarter.

1:02 p.m. - Rigoberto Sanchez sent the opening kickoff into the end zone for a touchback. Bobby Okereke and Al-Quadin Muhammad got to Trevor Lawrence on second down, sacking the Jaguars quarterback for a six-yard loss.

How we doing @colts fans? I think the Colts crush the Jaguars today…30-10. What say you????

@WTHRcom — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) January 9, 2022