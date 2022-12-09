Colts waive Rodrigo Blankenship after OT miss, botched kickoffs vs. Texans

The news comes after the kicker missed what would have been a game-winning field goal on Sunday in Houston.

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL season may have just started, but for Rodrigo Blankenship, his time kicking for the Indianapolis Colts has come to an end.

Blankenship was waived by the team on Tuesday, two days after he missed what would have been a game-winning field goal in Houston. Instead, the Colts settled for a 20-20 tie with the Texans after erasing a 17-point deficit to force overtime in the season opener.

Indianapolis appeared poised to escape Houston with a win, driving to the Texans' 19-yard line in overtime, but a sack of quarterback Matt Ryan drove them back five yards before Blankenship shanked a 42-yard field goal try with just under two minutes remaining.

Blankenship made his other two field goal attempts in the game, connecting from 45 and 27 yards, and converted both extra points, but the overtime miscue and two kickoffs that went out of bounds late in regulation led to speculation that his time in Indianapolis was running out.

Blankenship signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2020 after a standout career at the University of Georgia. He missed time last season with a hip injury, then was forced to fend off a challenge from free agent Jake Verity during training camp.

In 22 games with Indianapolis, Blankenship made 45-of-54 field goal tries and 52-of-55 extra points.

To fill the kicking vacancy, the Colts signed a pair of kickers to their practice squad on Tuesday. Chase McLaughlin, whom Blankenship beat out for the Colts job in 2020, and Lucas Havrisik signed with the team.

McLaughlin has kicked for six teams over the last three seasons, including four games with Indianapolis in 2019. He made 5-of-6 field goals and all 11 extra points he tried for the Colts. He was 15-of-21 on field goals and 36-of-37 on extra points in 16 games for the Cleveland Browns last season, including a career-long 57-yard field goal.

Havrisik is a rookie who kicked for the University of Arizona for five seasons. He made 34-of-53 field goal attempts, with a long of 57 yards. He connected on 73-of-78 extra points in college.