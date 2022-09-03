REPORT: Matt Ryan coming to Colts in trade deal

The Colts have been in the hunt for a new starting quarterback since trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders.

The Colts have a new quarterback.

According to ESPN reports, the team has agreed to a trade deal with the Atlanta Falcons, sending Matt Ryan to Indianapolis.

In return, the Colts will give the Falcons a 2022 third-round draft pick.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Ryan agreed to go to Indianapolis because the Colts have a "roster that's built to win now."

Ryan has been in the NFL for 14 years. The Falcons picked Ryan third overall in the 2008 NFL Draft. He's played for the team ever since.

Ryan was the 2016 NFL MVP. He played in Super Bowl LI, ultimately losing to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in a notorious meltdown. The Falcons led 28-3 at halftime before the Patriots stormed back to a 34-28 win.

The Colts have been in the hunt for a new starting quarterback since trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders.

In the deal with Washington, the Colts gave up a 2022 second-round pick and a 2022 seventh-round pick in addition to Wentz. In return, Washington gave up a 2022 second-round pick, a 2022 third-round pick and a conditional 2023 third-round pick.

