Downtown Indianapolis celebrates Final Four weekend

Hoosiers got their basketball fix on Saturday with the Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium and high school boys basketball state finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

INDIANAPOLIS — On Saturday, downtown Indianapolis welcomed thousands of fans from around the country to celebrate the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

Both games were played at Lucas Oil Stadium. Fans also gathered along Georgia Street to enjoy music and events.

One Michigan couple said they’ve attended almost every Final Four since 1993.

“We have missed a few years in between, but we go every year, no matter where it is and who’s in it. It’s our fifth time in Indy and one of our favorite places to watch the Final Four,” said Cyndi Gnatkowski. “There are other cities we go to, and it’s so spread out. You have to drive or take a bus everywhere. Here, we park one place, and Indy does such a fabulous job.”

Bankers Life Fieldhouse also hosted the IHSAA basketball state finals on Saturday. For some, it was their first time downtown since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It feels like 2019 because, wow, we haven’t been around crowds," said Kevin Brown, a Leo Lions fan, who lost the Class 3A state final 50-49 to Silver Creek. "It’s a lot of fun. It’s awesome for Indiana."

Bars and restaurants were busy Saturday with many booked up for the night.