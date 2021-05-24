Milk and Cookies: IndyCar driver most obsessed with social media and impersonating Helio

13News asks IndyCar drivers a series of off-the-wall questions and we get their natural reactions.

INDIANAPOLIS — My favorite time of the year is here — it's May! The Indy 500 is unlike any other sport! From the pageantry to the thrill of 33 drivers going 225 miles an hour. But, the personalities truly make the Indy 500 special.

One of the best parts of my job is getting to know the drivers away from the limelight. These drivers have some funny personalities. We were looking for a way to let you meet the REAL people behind the helmets!

So each year, we bring you "Milk & Cookies!" Every driver loves milk in Victory Lane and cookies in the offseason, so this is a chance to get to know these unique athletes in a fun way. We ask all the drivers a series of off-the-wall questions and we get their natural reactions.

I hope you will watch this month's edition of…Milk & Cookies!

Obsessed with social

DAVE: Which driver is most concerned about their social media accounts?

GRAHAM RAHAL: There's no doubt, Newgarden is the most…committed.

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Josef Newgarden.

HELIO CASTRONEVES: I think Josef Newgarden.

CONOR DALY: Josef Newgarden, 'cause he hired a man for it.

WILL POWER: If you were to look at his social media, you'd go, "This guy is an absolute superhero."

RAHAL: I get sponsored Josef Newgarden posts all the time, and I'm like, "What kind of sponsored posts budget does this guy have?"

DAVE: It's like the Kardashians.

CASTRONEVES: (at a loss for words) I mean, there's nothing wrong with the Kardashians… (laughter)

DAVE: All right, Mr. Smart Aleck, this question's just for you. Which driver is most concerned about their social media?

JOSEF NEWGARDEN: Oh… who's most concerned about their social media… probably… I don't know…

DAVE: Come on. You better answer this one.

NEWGARDEN: Will Power?

(buzzer sounds)



DAVE: You're about the 12th guy in here. You better answer the question.

NEWGARDEN: Will Power. He's very concerned about it. Simon's very concerned about it, too.

DAVE: That's not the answer that we've been getting.

NEWGARDEN: What have you been getting?

DAVE: (Points to Newgarden)

NEWGARDEN: You've been getting me? I'm not so concerned about it because I don't have to take care of it. I hire better people than me to take care of it.

More Helio impressions

DAVE: OK, here's a tough question for you. We need you to do your best impersonation of Helio.

CHARLIE KIMBALL: My hair is not nearly slicked back enough to be Helio. Like, "Ah, guys. That was just such a good day. All these guys… and these guys are great! Let me go find a fence to climb! I didn't even win! I just want to climb a fence!"

PATO O'WARD: (as Helio Castroneves) "Oh, hey, guys! I'm Helio Castroneves! And you are watching Indy 500!"