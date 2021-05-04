Milk and Cookies: Pandemic binge watching and social media flow for IndyCar drivers

Dave caught up with drivers recently to talk about their time during the pandemic and to dish the dirt on each other.

INDIANAPOLIS — My favorite time of the year is here, It's May! The Indy 500 is unlike any other sport! From the pageantry to the thrill of 33 drivers going 225 miles an hour. But, the personalities truly make the Indy 500 special.

One of the best parts of my job is getting to know the drivers away from the limelight. These drivers have some funny personalities. We were looking for a way to let you meet the REAL people behind the helmets!

So each year, we bring you "Milk & Cookies!" Every driver loves milk in Victory Lane and cookies in the offseason, so this is a chance to get to know these unique athletes in a fun way. We ask all the drivers a series of off-the-wall questions and we get their natural reactions.

I hope you will watch this month's editions of…Milk & Cookies!

Binge watching during the pandemic

DAVE: During the last year what show did you binge watch the most?

JAMES HINCHCLIFFE: All of them.

JACK HARVEY: Oh, man. I feel like we’ve completed Netflix.

ALEX PALOU: Everything. It’s not only one. Everything.

DAVE: Did you have a favorite?

PALOU: No.

ED CARPENTER: I feel like we’ve binge watched about everything.

HELIO CASTRONEVES: What’s binge watch?

DAVE: You know, when you sit down and you keep watching episode after episode.

CASTRONEVES: Ooooh. Netflix, man.

DAVE: What show?

CASTRONEVES: There were so many. My wife is the one that knows with the Spanish, and I’m just (nods head) nodding my head… things I know what, I’m understanding what they’re saying, but it wasn't understanding.

But, you know…

DAVE: Yeah.

CASTRONEVES: What we gotta do some times.

DAVE: Yeah. (laughter)

HINCHCLIFFE: Ted Lasso was probably one of my favorite, though.

DAVE: Love that.

HINCHCLIFFE: That one was really funny.

CARPENTER: Yellowstone was probably one of our favorites.

DAVE: (gives thumbs up.)

ALEXANDAR ROSSI: The best show on Earth – Yellowsone.

DAVE: Right here. (fist bump) I loved Yellowstone.

ROSSI: Yes. Kevin Costner is like…

DAVE: Really good.

Helio impersonations

DAVE: Do your best impersonation of Helio Castroneves.

CONOR DALY: (as Helio) Heeeeeyyyyyyyy!

WILL POWER: (as Helio) “Uh, W. P. What’s going on, man?

(as himself) How was Laguna, Helio?

(as Helio) “Man, you’re still as awkward as you always were, man, but I love you.”

Social media flow

DAVE: Who messes with social media the most?

TAKUMA SATO: Probably, Conor.

DAVE: I think we’re gonna have a trend here.

HINCHCLIFFE: Conor.

ROSSI: Conor.

PATO O’WARD: Conor.

CHARLIE KIMBALL: Anybody who's under 25 and Conor Daly.

DAVE: Which driver’s most concerned about their social media?

HARVEY: Conor.

DAVE: I mean, I'll give you a chance to think about it.

HARVEY: Ah, it’s Conor, mate. Conor Daly, for sure.

That flow that he’s rocking, now….

DAVE TO CONOR DALY: What about you? Are you a social media guy a little bit?

DALY: I try to be a social guy.

DAVE: Guy that shows up with the flow?