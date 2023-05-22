IndyCar drivers chat about favorite karaoke songs and racing that final lap

INDIANAPOLIS — From favorite karaoke songs to racing the final lap, 13Sports director Dave Calabro asks this year’s Indy 500 drivers the tough questions.
Of course, he does it over a plate of cookies and a bottle of milk (that no one should try to drink!).
And that means there’s more than a little bit of fun during this annual question session.
Favorite karaoke song
TONY KANAAN: Don't ask me.
CALABRO: Come on!
KANAAN: I can’t. (singing) "Do you believe in life after love?"
PATO O’WARD: (singing) "Cause every time we touch I get this feeling and every time we kiss I swear I can fly."
SCOTT DIXON: (singing) "Stop, collaborate and listen, Ice is back with a brand new edition something…"
SCOTT MCLAUGHLIN: (singing) "Dancing in the moonlight, everybody." Now that gets people going.
WILL POWER: (singing) "Ba, ba, ba Benny and the Jets. Benny!! Benny, yeahhhh."
CALLUM ILOTT: Tequila. It’s got one word.
HELIO CASTRONEVES: "Like a virgin." Just like me. (singing in another language)
CALABRO: Are you singing a love ballad to me right now?
HELIO: Yes. It’s so French. (more singing)
MARCUS ERICSSON: (singing) "Take me home country to that place I belong...West Virginia." You know it?
It’s called country roads, right?
CALABRO: I didn’t expect you to start singing country, I…
FELIX ROSENQVIST: I'm more for the soul (guitar noises) like I do about air and guitar, and I'm out.
Who do you trust racing side-by-side?
JOSEF NEWGARDEN: I don't have trust really anybody. I mean, it's the Indy 500. Everybody's out for themselves...rightfully so.
HELIO: Even the ones that I think I'm going to trust, you couldn't trust because when it comes to the Indy 500, no one you can trust.
PATO O’WARD: None of them.
SANTINO FERRUCCI: I wouldn't even trust myself. You kidding me?
GRAHAM RAHAL: Probably Dixie. Helio as well just because he's won so many of them. I think you know, he's kind of the standard.
KANAAN: Scott Dixon.
CONOR DALY: Scott Dixon, like for sure.
SCOTT DIXON: Probably nobody.
CALABRO: See a lot of guys say they wanted to race you cause they thought you’d be.
DIXON: I don't know. I don't know if you can trust anybody at that point. You know, I think it's every person for themselves.