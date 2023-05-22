IndyCar drivers chat about favorite karaoke songs and racing that final lap

The drivers don't hold back as they talk with Dave Calabro over Milk & Cookies.

INDIANAPOLIS — From favorite karaoke songs to racing the final lap, 13Sports director Dave Calabro asks this year’s Indy 500 drivers the tough questions.

Of course, he does it over a plate of cookies and a bottle of milk (that no one should try to drink!).

And that means there’s more than a little bit of fun during this annual question session.

Favorite karaoke song

TONY KANAAN: Don't ask me.

CALABRO: Come on!

KANAAN: I can’t. (singing) "Do you believe in life after love?"

PATO O’WARD: (singing) "Cause every time we touch I get this feeling and every time we kiss I swear I can fly."

SCOTT DIXON: (singing) "Stop, collaborate and listen, Ice is back with a brand new edition something…"

SCOTT MCLAUGHLIN: (singing) "Dancing in the moonlight, everybody." Now that gets people going.

WILL POWER: (singing) "Ba, ba, ba Benny and the Jets. Benny!! Benny, yeahhhh."

CALLUM ILOTT: Tequila. It’s got one word.

HELIO CASTRONEVES: "Like a virgin." Just like me. (singing in another language)

CALABRO: Are you singing a love ballad to me right now?

HELIO: Yes. It’s so French. (more singing)

MARCUS ERICSSON: (singing) "Take me home country to that place I belong...West Virginia." You know it?

It’s called country roads, right?

CALABRO: I didn’t expect you to start singing country, I…

FELIX ROSENQVIST: I'm more for the soul (guitar noises) like I do about air and guitar, and I'm out.

Who do you trust racing side-by-side?

JOSEF NEWGARDEN: I don't have trust really anybody. I mean, it's the Indy 500. Everybody's out for themselves...rightfully so.

HELIO: Even the ones that I think I'm going to trust, you couldn't trust because when it comes to the Indy 500, no one you can trust.

PATO O’WARD: None of them.

SANTINO FERRUCCI: I wouldn't even trust myself. You kidding me?

GRAHAM RAHAL: Probably Dixie. Helio as well just because he's won so many of them. I think you know, he's kind of the standard.

KANAAN: Scott Dixon.

CONOR DALY: Scott Dixon, like for sure.

SCOTT DIXON: Probably nobody.

CALABRO: See a lot of guys say they wanted to race you cause they thought you’d be.