IndyCar drivers talk about the future of the race and crying at Disney movies

The drivers make it clear they're up for some trouble as they talk with Dave over Milk & Cookies.

INDIANAPOLIS — Who's a man of the people and who's boujee? Who cries at Disney movies? 13Sports director Dave Calabro asks this year’s Indy 500 drivers the tough questions.

Of course, he does it over a plate of cookies and with a bottle of milk (that no one should try to drink!)

And that means there’s more than a little bit of fun during this annual question session.

It’s clear IndyCar’s drivers know each other and Dave pretty well.

Where would you sit as a fan?

SCOTT DIXON: Probably the Snake Pit or something, right? You gotta check that out, I've never done that.

SCOTT MCLAUGHLIN: I'd be on the infield. I think you get a bit of Snake Pit, then you come out and you watch some cars go past at 240 miles per hour. It’d be awesome.

GRAHAM RAHAL: Outside turn four, but if you want to watch crashes, you need to sit in turn two.

JOSEF NEWGARDEN: I want to see the race from multiple vantage points and see the fan activity in the infield. I mean, a suite is nice, too.

DAVE CALABRO: But you know...

NEWGARDEN: It's a little hoity toity.

KYLE KIRKWOOD: Be out with the sounds with the people.

DAVE: Cut-off jeans on?

KIRKWOOD: Turn one, right in the middle.

DAVE: Cowboy hat?

KIRKWOOD: Oh, yeah.

MARCUS ERICSSON: I think turn one is awesome.

HELIO CASTRONEVES: Grandstand all day.

DAVE: Why?

CASTRONEVES: The covered ones though.

DAVE: What about the suites?

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: Free drinks? Yeah, sure.

CASTRONEVES: Come on, man. You gotta do the suites of Indy 500, if you have an opportunity to be. It's fantastic.

CONOR DALY: Let's go to the Snake Pit for sure. We got to start the morning there. Who knows what happens?

FELIX ROSENQVIST: I'll probably do tomorrow.

DAVE: You’d be in the snake pit?

ROSENQVIST: Might as well do all in.

What will the Indy 500 look like in 100 years?

DAVID MALUKAS: Probably like a glass dome with like cool electronics flying everywhere, but the actual track itself will still have the history.

DALY: Just take the track up to the moon and race in spacecraft.

DAVE: Will they still be serving track dogs and tenderloins, you think?

MALUKAS: Of course, yeah! You would just push a button and it would spawn.

TONY KANAAN: And the Borg-Warner Trophy probably is gonna be 7 feet tall with all those faces.

Which driver would cry at a Disney movie?

MALUKAS: I know I would definitely cry. The new "Puss In Boots," I cry like the entire time. It was so deep. Like what a lovely story.

COLTON HERTA: Josef Newgarden.

PATO O'WARD: I think Josef.

RAHAL: I think a good story might get him.

DAVE: You wouldn't cry?

RAHAL: I'm not gonna lie. I'm a crier too.

SCOTT MCLAUGHLIN: Josef Newgarden.

NEWGARDEN: Scott McLaughlin. McLaughlin would. I would too, I would too. Have you seen "Toy Story?" Have you seen "Toy Story," Dave?

DAVE: Yeah, but I didn't cry at "Toy Story."

NEWGARDEN: I have feelings. I'm not a dead soul, Dave. So yeah, I cried.

ROMAIN GROSJEAN: I would. I do cry in front of movies. It's very embarrassing on the plane.

DIXON: Probably Helio, he’s an emotional guy, you know?

DAVE: Yeah, he's a very emotional guy.

DIXON: It’s good for TV, that stuff.

HELIO: Helio.

KANAAN: I would say Helio just because he cries about everything.

HELIO: Will Power. I, these days, probably would be a guy that cries too.

WILL POWER: I think it's very good and healthy for men to cry.

DAVE: Would you cry?