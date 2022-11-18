'Second' exhibit opens at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum

It's the fifth new exhibit to open this year at the museum.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum is now showcasing race car drivers who finished in second place in the Indy 500.

We got a preview Thursday of the new exhibit called "Second".

The exhibit spans the history of finishing second, with 43 drivers from the early 1900s to the most recent runner race.

Visitors can also learn about the drivers' careers outside of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"What they're bringing now is some unique programs for people to come and see what happened at the Indianapolis 500, not just for the winners but other special moments," said former IndyCar driver Scott Goodyear.

"Second" becomes the fifth new exhibit to open this year at the museum in Speedway.