Anderson student detained after bringing gun to school

The school confirmed all students and staff in the building are safe, and the school will remain secured until normal dismissal at 2:30 p.m.

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson High School student is in custody after bringing a gun to school Thursday.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., Anderson schools shared a message in reference to a "potential threat" planned for Friday, Nov. 18 that was circulating on social media.

Out of precaution, the school said additional law enforcement will be at schools Thursday and Friday.