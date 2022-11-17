x
Anderson student detained after bringing gun to school

The school confirmed all students and staff in the building are safe, and the school will remain secured until normal dismissal at 2:30 p.m.
Credit: WTHR

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson High School student is in custody after bringing a gun to school Thursday.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., Anderson schools shared a message in reference to a "potential threat" planned for Friday, Nov. 18 that was circulating on social media.

Out of precaution, the school said additional law enforcement will be at schools Thursday and Friday. 

"We take any threat we receive very seriously," the district said when informing the school community about the posting.

