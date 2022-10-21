Lebanon teen facing felony intimidation charge for social media threat

Kenneth Getch, 18, was arrested Friday on a warrant for intimidation, a Level 6 felony.

LEBANON, Indiana — A Lebanon teenager is facing felony charges for allegedly making threats on social media.

Kenneth Getch, an 18-year-old Lebanon High School student, was arrested Friday on a warrant for intimidation, a Level 6 felony.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said they had been made aware of the threat on Sunday, Oct. 16. Investigators said the threat was reportedly made against an unidentified person or people at Western Boone High School.

Officers with the Lebanon Police Department and Lebanon School Corporation Police Department joined the investigation and interviewed Getch and determined there was no immediate threat to anyone at Western Boone.

Getch was given a trespass warning for the Western Boone School Corporation.

Over the course of the past week, investigators determined the social media threat stemmed from an incident at the Lebanon vs. Western Boone football game last Friday.

On Friday, Oct. 21, the Boone County Sheriff's Office presented a probable cause affidavit to the Boone County Prosecutor's Office, which filed the felony intimidation charge against Getch.

An arrest warrant was issued for Getch on Friday and he was taken into custody without incident.

"School safety is of the upmost importance to our office," Boone County Sheriff Mike NIelsen said in a statement. "We will not tolerate any threats being made against anyone, especially those made towards our schools. Anyone who wishes harm upon our schools and/or students will be thoroughly investigated and dealt with appropriately within the letter of the law."