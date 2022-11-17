x
Indiana

South Vermillion student injured after officer's gun accidentally discharged, according to school

According to the school, the student was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CLINTON, Ind. — One student at a western Indiana high school was injured Thursday morning after a law enforcement officer's gun accidentally discharged.

South Vermillion High School shared information on Facebook about this incident shortly before 10 a.m.

The school said the incident happened in a vocational classroom during a drill.

According to the school, the student was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The school said it is currently on lockdown to due to number of emergency personnel in the building.

13News has reached out to Superintendent Dave Chapman for a statement on the incident and is awaiting a response.

The high school is roughly 15 miles north of Terre Haute.

