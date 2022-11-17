South Vermillion student injured after officer's gun accidentally discharged, according to school

CLINTON, Ind. — One student at a western Indiana high school was injured Thursday morning after a law enforcement officer's gun accidentally discharged.
South Vermillion High School shared information on Facebook about this incident shortly before 10 a.m.
The school said the incident happened in a vocational classroom during a drill.
According to the school, the student was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The school said it is currently on lockdown to due to number of emergency personnel in the building.
13News has reached out to Superintendent Dave Chapman for a statement on the incident and is awaiting a response.
The high school is roughly 15 miles north of Terre Haute.
What other people are reading:
- Father of 4-year-old boy killed Monday in Muncie talks about his son's impact
- 3 convicted in 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight that killed 298, including IU student
- 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' won't be airing on TV this year
- Fentanyl vaccine potential 'game changer' for opioid epidemic, Houston researchers say
- Taylor Swift Ticketmaster fiasco catches lawmakers' attention