IMS Museum displaying the "First Ferrari" in its basement collection

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Now through January 2023, IMS Museum guests of the basement tour collection will be able to see the Ferrari 125S on loan from the Peterson Automotive Museum in Beverly Hills. It's the first-ever car to be given the Ferrari nameplate, and only two were ever built.

"It's also the first to carry the legendary one and a half liter V12 engine which is known by Ferrari fans across the world," said IMS Museum VP of Curation & Education Jason Vansickle.

The 125S sits alongside another classic Ferrari which was the last to win Le Mans, a 24-hour endurance-based race held annually in France that's won by the car that travels the farthest distance in 24 hours.

"Any time you bring the first of anything to the state, it always gets a draw," Vansickle said. "It is a pretty stunning vehicle, especially when we pair it with the 1964 250 LM which is last Ferrari to win outright in Le Mans. Just two very historic cars next to each other."

The basement tour is a 30-minute experience that features about 140 vehicles from Indy Cars, pace cars, sports cars, pre-war motorcycles and Indiana-built automobiles.