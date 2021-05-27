Indy 500 to air live on WTHR Channel 13

Race day coverage begins at 5 a.m. on WTHR Channel 13.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 will air live on WTHR Channel 13 this Sunday. The decision to lift the blackout was made on Thursday.

This race has only aired live a few times in the Indianapolis area in recent history.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway released a statement on the decision to lift the blackout:

We've hit our capacity for this year's Indianapolis 400 and look forward to hosting 135,000 fans at the world's largest sporting event since the pandemic began. We're thrilled to welcome fans "Back Home Again" and appreciate our loyal customers and their continued support.

With no more tickets available and 40 percent of venue capacity reached, we have decided to lift the local broadcast delay for this year's race. Central Indiana spectators will be able to tune in on NBC beginning at 11 a.m. We look forward to an exciting and historic edition of the Indy 500 this weekend.

The track will be welcoming about 135,000 fans under COVID-19 restrictions. That number is around 40 percent capacity compared to normal years.

The plan for the race on Sunday, May 30 was made with state and local health officials and has been approved by the Marion County Public Health Department.

In addition to limited attendance, other health and safety measures include:

Face coverings will be required and enforced throughout the venue.

Temperature checks will be administered upon public gate entry.

There will be spacing between customer groups in the grandstands. In addition, spacing will be enforced throughout the venue.

Spectator viewing mounds will be closed to the general public throughout the Month of May, with no Race Day General Admission tickets sold.

Frequent cleaning and sanitation processes will be in place, with hand sanitizer and washing stations readily available.

Danica Patrick will be the pace car driver on race day and Jimmie Allen will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" before drivers take off for 200 laps around the oval.