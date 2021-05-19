Danica Patrick to drive pace car at 105th Indy 500

Danica Patrick will lead the field of 33 to the green flag at this year's Indianapolis 500.

INDIANAPOLIS — Danica Patrick will drive this year's pace car at the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 30, returning to the track where she made racing history.

The record-breaking race car driver will kick off the Indy 500 in this year's pace car, a 2021 mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette Stingray hardtop convertible.

“I am very honored to drive the Corvette Stingray Pace Car this year at the Indy 500,” Patrick said. “It is even more special because of the past year we have all endured, and it will be so nice to see fans back in the stands."

Last year, practice, qualifications and the race were all run without fans in the stands. But this year things are looking up. For the 105th Indy 500, fans will be in the stands thanks to continuing vaccine rollout that has led to restrictions being lifted all across the state.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be at 40 percent capacity during the race. That's a total of approximately 135,000 fans.

In addition to limited attendance, other health and safety measures include:

Face coverings will be required and enforced throughout the venue.

Temperature checks will be administered upon public gate entry.

There will be spacing between customer groups in the grandstands. In addition, spacing will be enforced throughout the venue.

Spectator viewing mounds will be closed to the general public throughout the Month of May, with no Race Day General Admission tickets sold.

Frequent cleaning and sanitation processes will be in place, with hand sanitizer and washing stations readily available.

Live coverage of the race starts at 11 a.m. (ET) on NBC and the INDYCAR Radio Network, with a global audience watching Patrick drive the Arctic White Stingray, the first Corvette convertible since 2008 to pace "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing."

“I have always loved Chevy vehicles, and the Corvette convertible is such a beautiful car," Patrick said. "Maybe they will let me drive it home!”

From leading the race in 2005 to setting the pace in 2021.



Please help us welcome @DanicaPatrick as the driver of the @TeamChevy Corvette Stingray pace car for the 105th Running of the #Indy500 on May 30.



Full Details: https://t.co/eMOmARYxqO#ThisIsMay | @GainbridgeLife pic.twitter.com/1lJHjedA7r — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 19, 2021

Driving the Corvette Stingray convertible will be part of a busy race day for Patrick at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.