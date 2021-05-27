IndyCar's first Black driver celebrating 30th anniversary of IMS debut

Willy T. Ribbs' love for racing started at an early age, thanks to his dad.

INDIANAPOLIS — Race car driver Willy T. Ribbs is inviting race fans to help him commemorate being IndyCar's first Black driver. He's planned a celebration for the 30th anniversary of his Indianapolis Motor Speedway debut.

"Every time, it's like Christmas Day," Ribbs said. "You know, there were a lot of challenges."

Challenges, because although Ribbs had many supporters, not everyone liked the fact that he broke the color barrier for IndyCar racing. He even knew about some people counting on him failing 30 years ago.

"There were a few who were rooting against me and they lost. They lost money," Ribbs said.

Ribbs' love for racing started at an early age. He credits his exposure to the race car industry to his father, who allowed him to dive deep into a sport experienced by few Black people back then.

"I was already in racing because when I was born, my dad was doing it," Ribbs said.

Ribbs also shared how the Penske and Hulman families made him feel like family at IMS, especially Mary Hulman.

"She was like my aunt," Ribbs said. "Made sure there were no problems for me and my family and my guests. It was an experience I will never forget."

Today, there are inclusive programs at IMS for people of color. Ribbs commends Roger Penske for reaching out to young people of color who have an interest in racing.

NXG Youth Motorsports program helps student participants learn racing. Once they complete the program, they earn achievement certificates.

But Ribbs insists diversifying racing needs bigger support from companies he says makes billions off of race fans each year, including the growing number of minorities who are now supporting the racing world.

"The responsibility is with General Motors and every cooperate sponsor in the sport," Ribbs said.

The history-making driver was not overly impressed with the move by NASCAR to ban all Confederate flags at its race tracks. Ribbs believes people who support the Confederate flag should not support the flag's historic connection to slavery. He would rather see race car fans have a change of heart and love people regardless of the color of their skin.

Now, as Ribbs celebrates his experience in IndyCar, he also celebrates what else inspired him to break the color barrier in his all-time favorite sport.

"It was the response from the fans," Ribbs said.

The 30th anniversary celebration is Friday, May 28,at 6:30 p.m. at the Columbia Club on Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis. The celebration will include exclusive video clips from the Netflix "Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story" trailer, a Q&A with Ribbs and an autograph session.